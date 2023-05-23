Former Manchester United and England legend Gary Neville has stated he'd like to see teams "like Sunderland" be able to compete with Manchester City for the Premier League.

Neville spoke alongside ex-Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher and non-executive Sunderland director Dave Jones as the trio appeared on Monday Night Football to discuss newly-crowned Premier League champions Manchester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City have now won the Premier League title in seven of the last 12 seasons and won it in five of the last six campaigns after clinching this season's title following Nottingham Forest's win over Arsenal last weekend.

Manchester City, however, have a cloud of over 100 charges for alleged financial malpractice (which the club dispute) hanging over their head from the Premier League.

Neville said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football: “First I want to deal with FFP – I have a real problem with FFP, I’ve had it for a long time. It was driven through by the established elite so that clubs like City and Chelsea couldn’t compete with them, so basically they could always pat them on the head and say ‘stay down’.

“No one ever complains about Jack Walker buying the league 30 years ago (with Blackburn). FFP wasn’t in at that point, but no one ever complains about that – and I think a new Jack Walker of any town should be able to drive their team forward. I like the idea that Sunderland one day could compete for the Champions League and the Premier League title again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But if under FFP you’re only allowed to spend the money that your income allows you, then you’ll always be maintained down there. So I don’t like the rule to start with, so I have some sympathy with City on that particular point.

“However, if the rules are in place then you have to abide by them. There’s no doubt that for Manchester City, their owners and their executives, if some of the most serious of these charges were to be brought forward and they were to be found guilty of them, then the damage would be long lasting and it would be tainting.

“I have to say if they can accelerate it forward – and we need due process and law, you’ve got to let it take its course – but this is a sporting situation, it’s not a criminal situation like in a normal court. Let’s move it forward and try and get it closed as quickly as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carragher agreed, adding: “Manchester City don’t want this, supporters don’t want it, the Premier League don’t want it. It’s not good when we’re talking about one of the best teams of all time in the Premier League – and manager – and there’s this asterisk above it until this is sorted out. My message to Manchester City would be: this needs to get sorted sooner rather than later, for your own reputation.

“There’s no doubt about it, if they’re found guilty of all this then everything would be tainted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad