Gary Neville has suggested that Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe could come under increasing pressure should the Magpies slip up against Sunderland in the FA Cup.

Newcastle United lost 4-2 at Liverpool in the Premier League during their last fixture before the derby as six second-half goals saw The Magpies suffer a third straight league defeat as their woeful record at Anfield continued.

Howe's side have also recently been knocked out of the Champions League at the group stages and suffered a disappointing Carabao Cup exit against Chelsea on penalties. And to add to the pressure building on Tyneside, Sunderland and Newcastle are set to square off for the first time since 2016 this coming Saturday.

The North East rivals play each other in the FA Cup at the Stadium of Light this weekend with Howe's side in bad form and amid an injury crisis. Speaking after the Magpies loss to Liverpool, Neville stated that the Wear-Tyne derby presented a tricky fixture and is one Howe could not afford to lose.

"It is the game they didn't want," Neville said of Newcastle's draw against Sunderland in the FA Cup third round on Sky Sports' Gary Neville podcast. "It is probably the one game that you Newcastle wouldn't want.

"I was thinking that as you mentioned the FA Cup and that Liverpool go to Arsenal. I fancy that Liverpool would they be that disappointed if they went out? They're in the Carabao Cup semi-final. They're in with a real chance here, forget top four, they're in with a chance of winning a title and going for a title.

"Do they just go, well we tried our best away at Arsenal and leave Arsenal in. It is one of those but when you are at home it is different. If you are away from home you can almost sneak out of the FA Cup which sounds bad because it's a great competition but I don't think Liverpool will need it is what I am saying.

"Newcastle at this moment in time probably don't need the FA Cup. I mean, they do need it if they could go and win it, then brilliant because they need a trophy but they need to get back on track. What is going to get Eddie Howe into next season is pushing up the league and finishing in the top six."

He continued: "That's what I think he will be measured by at the end of the season. Yeah, of course, if he wins the FA Cup. One thing is for certain going back to Sunderland, he can't lose that game. That's it. Because that will just bring the fans on top.