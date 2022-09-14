The comments come after Chelsea owner Todd Boehly called for a number of changes to the English game, including the introduction of an American-style “All-Star” match in the Premier League which would see a North XI take on a South XI.

The new Chelsea owner said: “Ultimately I hope the Premier League takes a little bit of a lesson from American sports,” said Boehly. “And really starts to figure out, why don’t we do a tournament with the bottom four sports teams, why isn’t there an All-Star game?

“People are talking about more money for the pyramid, in the MLB All-Star game this year we made 200m dollars from a Monday and a Tuesday.

Gary Neville

“So we’re thinking we could do a North versus South All-Star game for the Premier League, for whatever the pyramid needed quite easily.”

Responding to Boehly’s comments, Neville said: “I keep saying it but the quicker we get the Regulator in the better. US investment into English football is a clear and present danger to the pyramid and fabric of the game. They just don’t get it and think differently. They also don’t stop till they get what they want!”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, speaking after his side’s Champions League win over Ajax last night, also didn’t seem keen on the suggested changes.

"He doesn't wait long. When he finds a date for that he can call me," he added. "He forgets in American sports these players have four-month breaks so they are quite happy they can do a little bit of sport in these breaks. It's completely different in football.

"Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well? I'm surprised by the question so please don't judge my answers too much, but maybe he can explain it to me at one point and find a proper date.

"I'm not sure people want to see that. Imagine that, [Manchester] United, Liverpool, Everton, Newcastle players all on one team that's not the national team, just a north team. Interesting game.