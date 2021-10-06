Funeral of Sunderland legend Len Ashurst to be streamed to allow fans to pay their respects to club great

Len Ashurst outside Roker Park.

Ashurst made 458 appearances for Sunderland, a record for an outfield player, and scored four goals for the club between December 27, 1957 and March 8, 1971.

He would later return for a 66-game spell as Sunderland manager, between March 5, 1984 and May, 24, 1985.

Club greats have paid their respects to Ashurst, who passed away late last month. He was 82.

In order to allow as many supporters as possible to pay their respects, the funeral will be streamed on YouTube from 2pm on Monday, October 11.

No log-in is required and fans can watch the service at this link: https://youtu.be/zwRgkUuTkmk

As a player, Ashurst would become a fixture in the Sunderland side from the late fifties to the early seventies.

He finished his playing days as player-manager of Hartlepool United.