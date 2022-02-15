Fuming Sunderland fans react as chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus admits he owns just 41% of the club
Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has controversially admitted he does not own a majority of the club’s shares – and fans have been reacting on social media.
Pressure has been building on Louis-Dreyfus to clarify the ownership structure, after telling supporters he was unable to do so due to confidentiality agreements last year.
Louis-Dreyfus has since confirmed that he owns just 41 % of the club, with former owner Stewart Donald holding 34%, Juan Sartori 20 % and Charlie Methven 5 %.
In a statement Louis-Dreyfus has reiterated he still has ‘executive control of the running of the football club,’ yet many supporters feel extremely let down given that Madrox continues to hold a majority of shares.
Here’s how some fans reacted to the news:
@SpeakSAFC: Kyril hasn’t really lied to anyone. As an individual, he is still the majority shareholder. However Madrox having that significant involvement shouldn’t be ignored.
@SAFCSpencer: As if the last two weeks weren't bad enough. Gonna be a storm for a while now.
@davis0688: Was going to say shocking but I'm not. Shambolic but no surprise
@WhatTheFalkPod: Became pretty evident that KLD did not own a majority a while ago. Until Madrox go, I really fear we can never move forward.
@WrightLights1: Trust is such a powerful thing. In the space of two weeks our entire ownership and management set-up has eroded every last drop of trust the fans had in them.
@maxdrinkscans: The fact that the fans have been misled into believing that the previous ownership only retained a minority stake in the club is an absolute joke.
@JoshBew95: Confirming what has looked so obvious in recent months. The fanzines/fan groups need to come together and organise a proper display/protest against this. IN the ground
@Ridderz86: Doesn't constitute a takeover then in my eyes.
@bodas73: Always thought something was off with the structure with the old lot still around
@BowaterHannah: No wonder Roy Keane turned us down.
Sunderland host MK Dons at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon as they battle to turn their League One form around.
