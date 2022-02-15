Fuming Sunderland fans react as chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus admits he owns just 41% of the club

Pressure has been building on Louis-Dreyfus to clarify the ownership structure, after telling supporters he was unable to do so due to confidentiality agreements last year.

Louis-Dreyfus has since confirmed that he owns just 41 % of the club, with former owner Stewart Donald holding 34%, Juan Sartori 20 % and Charlie Methven 5 %.

In a statement Louis-Dreyfus has reiterated he still has ‘executive control of the running of the football club,’ yet many supporters feel extremely let down given that Madrox continues to hold a majority of shares.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s how some fans reacted to the news:

@SpeakSAFC: Kyril hasn’t really lied to anyone. As an individual, he is still the majority shareholder. However Madrox having that significant involvement shouldn’t be ignored.

@SAFCSpencer: As if the last two weeks weren't bad enough. Gonna be a storm for a while now.

@davis0688: Was going to say shocking but I'm not. Shambolic but no surprise

Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

@WhatTheFalkPod: Became pretty evident that KLD did not own a majority a while ago. Until Madrox go, I really fear we can never move forward.

@WrightLights1: Trust is such a powerful thing. In the space of two weeks our entire ownership and management set-up has eroded every last drop of trust the fans had in them.

@maxdrinkscans: The fact that the fans have been misled into believing that the previous ownership only retained a minority stake in the club is an absolute joke.

@JoshBew95: Confirming what has looked so obvious in recent months. The fanzines/fan groups need to come together and organise a proper display/protest against this. IN the ground

@Ridderz86: Doesn't constitute a takeover then in my eyes.

@bodas73: Always thought something was off with the structure with the old lot still around

@BowaterHannah: No wonder Roy Keane turned us down.

Sunderland host MK Dons at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon as they battle to turn their League One form around.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.