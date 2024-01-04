Sunderland have a number of concerns ahead of Newcastle United's visit - here's the lowdown on each and every one

Sunderland have a number of injury concerns ahead of the FA Cup third round clash against Newcastle United this weekend. So who could yet feature and who is ruled out for sure?

We run you through all you need to know...

PATRICK ROBERTS

Roberts felt discomfort in his calf during the early stages of the 1-1 draw with Rotherham United just before the new year, and missed the win over Preston North End as a result.

He clearly is short of full fitness but Sunderland have not yet given up hope of him playing some part this weekend, suggesting the scan results were good. The balance is in ensuring he does not suffer a further issue by pushing it too soon, given the play-off push to come.

"Patrick is a big doubt for Saturday's game," Beale said on Wednesday.

"I'll have to make a call on him later in the week.

"Paddy has got an issue with his calf which we think we've caught at the right time, but we certainly don't want to rush him because we know what the schedule is going to be like towards the end of the season. And it was nice in a way because we hadn't had Alex Pritchard available for a couple of games, and it worked out for us in a way because he was fantastic at the weekend."

Beale seems unlikely to tinker with Monday's team too much and indeed his options are relatively limited, but Roberts could yet be a possible game changer from the bench. The chances of him featuring in an important league game a week later against Ipswich Town at least appear good at this stage.

Potential return date: Newcastle United (H) January 6th

BRADLEY DACK

Dack is facing a number of weeks on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury on his return to the starting XI at Hull City on Boxing Day. Beale says while a blow to his plans, it was the best-case scenario given the other possible prognoses.

"Bradley has a hamstring injury that will be around four weeks at best, but that's probably the best possible diagnosis that we could have got," Beale said on Wednesday afternoon.

Potential return date: Plymouth Argyle (H) 10th February

DENNIS CIRKIN

Cirkin returned to training last week but is still feeling discomfort in the hamstring that has sidelined him for much of the first half of this season.

"Dennis didn't feel quite right when he came back to training and so we're going to go through the process of getting the scans and then we'll give feedback when we can," Beale said on Wednesday. As such, Cirkin's return date is at this stage unclear but he seems unlikely to play a significant part in this month's schedule.

JAY MATETE

Matete has been back in full training for a number of weeks now and Beale confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that he is available for this weekend's game - though Chris Rigg has been preferred on the bench for the last two fixtures.

Beale said: "Jay Matete is training and has been for a while, he got 45 minutes in an U21s game, but he just hasn't been selected for the last couple of games. So he's available for selection."

Potential return date: Newcastle United (H) January 6th

NIALL HUGGINS

Huggins suffered a significant knee injury in the 3-0 defeat to Coventry and will require surgery. Sunderland have not put a timescale on his return but have confirmed that he will not play again this season, and it seems likely that he will not be able to feature until much later in 2024 - a huge blow for a player who had made such significant strides this season.

CORRY EVANS

Evans has been stepping up his rehabilitation behind the scenes at the Academy of Light after suffering an ACL injury last year, but is not yet back in training and so not yet close to a first-team return.

ELLIOT EMBLETON

Embleton suffered an unfortunate muscle injury while taking a corner at the end of a training session in the early stages of his loan at Derby County, having not long returned from the leg break he suffered at Hull City late in 2022.