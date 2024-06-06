Sunderland are already aware of the Premier League players they may be able to sign for free this summer. The Premier League has now confirmed each club’s list of released players, with well over one hundred players currently on path for pastures new.
Clubs have to submit their retained lists to the Premier League before the June deadline, but all is not set in stone at this point with some of the players on this list still in talks with their current clubs over new deals, with some players already receiving extension offers. Meanwhile, other players have already agreed to join other clubs. Here we round up the fill list of players who have been set for, or are on course for, release.
1. AFC Bournemouth
Released: Ryan Fredericks, Ben Greenwood, Emiliano Hansen, Baylin Johnson, Jamal Lowe, Osanebi Okoh, Cameron Plain, Euan Pollock, Darren Randolph, Noah Crisp, Oliver Eagle, Jack Holman, Joseph Redknapp.
2. Arsenal
Released: Mauro Bandeira, Omari Benjamin, Luis Brown, Catalin Cirjan, Noah Cooper, Sabrina D’Angelo, Henry Davies
Ovie Ejeheri, Mohamed Elneny, Taylor Foran, Hubert Graczyk, James Hillson, Henry Jeffcott, Tyreece John-Jules, Alex Kirk,, James Lannin-Sweet, Kaylan Marckese, Vivianne Miedema, Arthur Okonkwo, Kamarni Ryan, Cedric Soares, Kido Taylor-Hart
3. Aston Villa
Released: Chisron Afoka, Frankie Ealing, Taylor-Jay Hart, Aaron O'Reilly, Edward Rowe, Jack McDowell, Dylan Mitchell, Abube-Calvin Onuchukwu
4. Brentford
Released: Angelini Vincent, Shandon Baptiste, Remy Bennison, Charlie Farr, Saman Ghoddos, Charles Goode, Omaru King, Babu Ombok, Angel Waruith, Byron Wilson, Nathan Young-Coombes, Erion Zabeli.
