The countdown is already on for the 2024/25 season and Sunderland will hope for a big improvement on their 16th-place finish this term. A rollercoaster campaign saw three managers through the door and the priority for this summer will be finding a permanent option to take charge.

After that will come player recruitment and as well as bringing talent in, those in charge at Sunderland will need to trim the fat of the squad. The Black Cats are yet to confirm who will be released at the end of next month but a number of fringe players are into the final weeks of their respective contracts.

While Sunderland are yet to publish their retained list, a number of clubs from the Championship and League One have made their decisions. The Sunderland Echo has taken a look at them all below, and there may be some intriguing free agents available.

1 . Blackpool Released: Mackenzie Chapman, Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, Dannen Francis, Brad Holmes, Shayne Lavery, Donovan Lescott, Luke Mariette, Will Squires, Tayt Trusty, Matty Virtue. Returned to parent club: George Byers, Hayden Coulson, Karamoko Dembele, Jordan Rhodes. In negotiations: James Husband, Tyler Hill

2 . Bristol Rovers Released: Sam Finley, John Marquis, Josh Grant, Lewis Gordon, James Gibbons, Harvey Greenslade, Ryan Jones. Returned to parent club: Harvey Vale, Tristan Crama, Matt Cox, Elkan Baggott, Harry Vaughan, Brandon Aguilera. In negotiations: Scott Sinclair, Jordan Rossiter, Luca Hoole

3 . Cambridge United Released: Ryan Bennett, Harrison Dunk, Brandon Haunstrup, James Holden, Saikou Janneh, Fejiri Okenabirhie, Lyle Taylor. Returned to parent club: Gassan Ahadme, Macauley Bonne, James Gibbons. In negotiations: James Brophy, Mamadou Jobe, Elias Kachunga, Sullay Kaikai, Will Mannion, Glenn McConnel, Jordan Cousins