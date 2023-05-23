Sunderland won't be taking up the option to sign former loanee Edouard Michut from PSG, according to reports.

Michut overcame a frustrating spell with injury at the start of his loan to become a fixture in the side through the second half of the season, though he did lose his place in the XI in recent weeks due to the form of Pierre Ekwah.

In the end, he made 28 appearances across all competitions. However, reports today have stated that Premier League club Fulham and other clubs are keen on signing Michut as he returns to PSG to asses his options ahead of what could be a busy summer for the youngster.

Sky Sports also report that Sunderland will not take up the option to sign Michut permanently following his loan at the Stadium of Light last season with the Black Cats being heavily linked with a move for Birmingham City's Jobe Bellingham.

Michut issued a heartfelt message of thanks to Sunderland supporters just six-days ago, with the social media post very much reading like a goodbye to fans.

Taking to social media, Michut said: "Hi Sunderland fans, thanks for all the great times and great hospitality," Michut wrote on social media. Disappointed we didn't end up at Wembley. I will never forget this season. Thanks to all of you."

