Despite back-to-back defeats against Newcastle and Tottenham, Fulham are seventh in the top-flight following last season’s promotion from the Championship.

To find out more we caught up with The Athletic’s Fulham reporter Peter Rutzler on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.

Here’s what he said when asked how seriously The Cottagers’ will take the FA Cup:

“I think they will take it quite seriously.

“Because of where they are and they have this sizable gap to the bottom three, they are on 31 points so are three wins away from 40. It gives them a bit more licence to take the cup competition a bit more seriously.

“The third-round win over Hull was quite informative as it was a very senior team, you had some regulars starting and they also have some good rotation options.

“I think there will be some rotation and would be surprised if we saw Aleksandar Mitrovic who probably needs a break.