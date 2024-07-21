Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The two-time Sunderland target could head out on loan to the Championship again this summer

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fulham have received several transfer enquiries regarding striker Jay Stansfield during the summer window.

The 21-year-old was heavily linked with Sunderland 12 months ago but opted to join Birmingham City on loan instead, where he would net 13 goals in all competitions despite The Blues relegation to League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Black Cats were also thought to be interested in Stansfield last January whilst it looked possible Fulham could recall the England youth international from Birmingham City. However, the move didn’t come off and the forward remained at St Andrews.

Now, though, fresh reports have suggested that Fulham have received approaches from a “number of Championship clubs” during the current window with Darren Witcoop providing an update on Stansfield’s situation.

He said: “Fulham have fielded enquiries from a number of Championship clubs for Jay Stansfield. Marco Silva a big fan of the forward but Stansfield could still yet be loaned out again next season. Luke Harris another Fulham player set for a loan switch again to continue education.”