Fulham receive multiple transfer enquiries for 13-goal Sunderland target and England youth international
Fulham have received several transfer enquiries regarding striker Jay Stansfield during the summer window.
The 21-year-old was heavily linked with Sunderland 12 months ago but opted to join Birmingham City on loan instead, where he would net 13 goals in all competitions despite The Blues relegation to League One.
The Black Cats were also thought to be interested in Stansfield last January whilst it looked possible Fulham could recall the England youth international from Birmingham City. However, the move didn’t come off and the forward remained at St Andrews.
Now, though, fresh reports have suggested that Fulham have received approaches from a “number of Championship clubs” during the current window with Darren Witcoop providing an update on Stansfield’s situation.
He said: “Fulham have fielded enquiries from a number of Championship clubs for Jay Stansfield. Marco Silva a big fan of the forward but Stansfield could still yet be loaned out again next season. Luke Harris another Fulham player set for a loan switch again to continue education.”
