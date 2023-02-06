That’s after the Black Cats drew in the Championship against Millwall on Saturday afternoon with Dennis Cirkin nicking an equaliser in a 1-1 draw at The Den.

Here, though, we take a look at some of the more interesting Sunderland and Championship stories doing the rounds today:

What Frazier Campbell said to Darren Bent

Darren Bent has revealed what former teammate Frazier Campbell told him before his arrival at Sunderland in 2009.

Campbell and Bent had played together at Tottenham before both ended up at the Stadium of Light under Steve Bruce, the latter arriving for a club-record fee rising to approximately £16.5million.

“Going up to the North East, you know that they’re passionate up there,” Bent told Planet Football. “But you don’t know how passionate until you get up there. When I got off the plane, people are at the airport saying, ‘Darren, can you sign this?’

“The way the people made me feel up there, I knew I was in the right place. I knew for a fact I’d chosen the right destination. I’d been with Frazier Campbell the year before at Tottenham and he was saying to me, ‘Darren, you’re not going to believe it when you get up here. It’s mad.’

Marco Silva to serve a touchline ban

Fulham head coach Marco Silva will be banned from the bench at Sunderland in Wednesday night’s FA Cup fourth-round replay.

