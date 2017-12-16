Fulham boss responds to Lewis Grabban interest as Wolves target January move for Sunderland striker

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic is looking for a "solution" to his striking woes - but refused to be drawn on January target Lewis Grabban.

The 29-year-old has been a revelation since arriving on a season-long loan deal, scoring 11 goals in a struggling Sunderland side, and has attracted attention from several Championship clubs ahead of January.

The Echo understands league leaders Wolves want to sign him on a loan deal next month with a view to a permanent move next summer, with Fulham also keen to sign the Bournemouth striker.

The Cherries have a recall clause in the loan deal and with Grabban fit, playing every week and scoring, his stock hasn't been higher for a number of seasons should they decide to sell.

Sunderland didn't pay a loan fee and are paying a third of Grabban's £30,000 a week wages.

Bournemouth are open to cashing in on the striker, who it is understood will see his wages on the south coast rise to £40,000 a week from next season.

A loan move with a view to a permanent transfer may appeal to the Cherries.

Cash-strapped Sunderland don't have the same financial muscle to sign Grabban on a permanent deal and it seems increasingly likely he could depart Wearside next month.

Fulham fired a blank against Sunderland and became the first team in 364 days to leave Wearside without any points, Josh Maja's 77th minute winner sealing a huge win.

Defeat frustrated Fulham boss Jokanovic but he refused to be drawn on Grabban.

He said: "It is not my job talking about [him], he is a Sunderland player in this moment. I don't have any comment."

Jokanovic added: "We had the control of the game and created the chances, but didn't score the goal.

"If you cannot put the ball in the net it's important not to lose the goal. This is not the first time and I haven’t found a solution to avoid this situation.

"We don't score goals like we did in the past. It's a problem but we don't have a solution. When you make one mistake and are not clinical like today, this situation can happen.

"We must find a solution."

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman has already admitted Grabban's future is up in the air but the Black Cats are yet to hear whether Bournemouth will recall the striker.

Earlier this week Eddie Howe admitted Bournemouth were planning talks with Grabban to discuss his future.

Coleman, speaking on Friday, said: "Obviously he is contracted to us until the end of the season, there is a break clause in January so it is Bournemouth’s prerogative if they want to sell the player.

"Looking at the comments we need to be proactive. It is a position anyway were I think we need to bring in a fresh face as well, regardless."