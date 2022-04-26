Alex Neil’s side play host to high-flying Rotherham United, and will be eager to boost their promotion hopes with a vital victory.
Rotherham’s squad this evening could include two former Black Cats targets – Georgie Kelly and Freddie Ladapo.
On the potential of Kelly playing a role in the run-in, Warne said: “If he is needed we will use him, but it will be a tactical decision not a romantic one. Hopefully, he can get on the pitch, it’ll be great for him.
“But all the lads deserve to play a part and I won’t look at the decision to use Georgie any more favourably than I would anyone else.”
Warne added on Ladapo, who was not included in the Millers’ squad to face Oxford recently: “There are no dramas there. There always has to be someone left out of the squad when everyone is fit and I made the decision I did.
“I’ll make a decision before training ends today and we’ll go again from there. I decided to play Freddie on Tuesday or Saturday, I will.
“I can see how it looks, but as always everything is multiplied, but there was no great drama.”
Check out the latest League One transfer speculation below...