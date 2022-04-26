Sunderland face a huge test of their play-off credentials on Tuesday evening.

Alex Neil’s side play host to high-flying Rotherham United, and will be eager to boost their promotion hopes with a vital victory.

Rotherham’s squad this evening could include two former Black Cats targets – Georgie Kelly and Freddie Ladapo.

On the potential of Kelly playing a role in the run-in, Warne said: “If he is needed we will use him, but it will be a tactical decision not a romantic one. Hopefully, he can get on the pitch, it’ll be great for him.

“But all the lads deserve to play a part and I won’t look at the decision to use Georgie any more favourably than I would anyone else.”

Warne added on Ladapo, who was not included in the Millers’ squad to face Oxford recently: “There are no dramas there. There always has to be someone left out of the squad when everyone is fit and I made the decision I did.

“I’ll make a decision before training ends today and we’ll go again from there. I decided to play Freddie on Tuesday or Saturday, I will.

“I can see how it looks, but as always everything is multiplied, but there was no great drama.”

Check out the latest League One transfer speculation below...

1. Man United linked with Mitchell Former MK Dons midfielder Paul Mitchell looks set to take up a role as Manchester United’s new transfer chief. (MK Citizen) Photo Sales

2. Fulham eye Afolayan Fulham are looking to sign Bolton Wanderers’ former West Ham starlet Dapo Afolayan after sealing their return to the Premier League. (Bolton News) Photo Sales

3. Evatt opens up on Bolton plans Ian Evatt believes Bolton Wanderers will prioritise quality over quantity this summer in the transfer market. (Manchester Evening News) Photo Sales

4. Critchley discusses Kirk Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has said the club will “think about” a potential permanent move for Charlton Athletic talent Charlie Kirk “in the coming weeks”. (LancsLive) Photo Sales