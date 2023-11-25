'Frustrating': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Plymouth loss - with one 8 and several 5s
Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ 2-0 defeat against Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.
By Phil Smith
Published 25th Nov 2023, 17:18 GMT
Sunderland were beaten 2-0 by Plymouth at Home Park – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats fell behind in the 24th minute after an excellent strike from Morgan Whittaker, who cut in from the right flank to score from the edge of the area.
Plymouth then doubled their lead five minutes before half-time when Finn Azaz was given too much time in the box and beat goalkeeper Anthony Patterson with a low finish.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at Home Park:
