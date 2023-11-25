News you can trust since 1873
'Frustrating': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Plymouth loss - with one 8 and several 5s

Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ 2-0 defeat against Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.
By Phil Smith
Published 25th Nov 2023, 17:18 GMT

Sunderland were beaten 2-0 by Plymouth at Home Park – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats fell behind in the 24th minute after an excellent strike from Morgan Whittaker, who cut in from the right flank to score from the edge of the area.

Plymouth then doubled their lead five minutes before half-time when Finn Azaz was given too much time in the box and beat goalkeeper Anthony Patterson with a low finish.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at Home Park:

Felt a little like the early days of the season where he was rarely tested and yet beaten twice - both by efforts he could do absolutely nothing about. The first was an outrageous strike from Whittaker. Frustrating afternoon, calm in possession when needed. 6

1. Anthony Patterson - 6

Caught high up the pitch as Azaz scored the second goal just before half time. Huge output after another busy international break but in the end a very frustrating afternoon. 5

2. Trai Hume - 5

Carried the ball out well from the back at times and will feel he could have got on the scoresheet with a couple of good second-half chances. 5

3. Dan Ballard - 5

Beaten by Azaz as the winger cut inside for the second goal. Picked up an unnecessary yellow late on. Positive in possession but overhit a few ambitious passes. 5

4. Luke O’Nien - 5

