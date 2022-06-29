Loading...
From Premier League to non-league: Where Sunderland's 2021 summer departures are now

Former Sunderland captain Grant Leadbitter has landed his first coaching role – but where are the other players who departed the club during the summer of 2021 now?

By James Copley
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 4:25 pm

Leadbitter has joined Middlesbrough's academy as an Individual Development coach.

The role will see Leadbitter work with players right across the age groups at the club where he made 230 appearances and where he is still revered for his role in the club's promotion to the Premier League in 2016.

Leadbitter completed his UEFA A licence last year as he worked closely with Middlesbrough, and has now made that move permanent.

Middlesbrough's academy manager Craig Liddle said: "It’s great to have someone with Grant’s experience on board. He’s worked hard on his coaching qualifications over the past year and he brings a wealth of knowledge and understanding.

“He’s an example for the young players in our Academy because of what he achieved in his career and he knows what it takes to be a good professional.”

Leadbitter made over 200 appearances across two spells as a player at Sunderland, his boyhood club.

But what about the other players that left Sunderland during the summer of 2021? We take a look at where they are now.

1. Max Power

Max Power re-joined Wigan Athletic where he gained promotion to the Championship as League One champions.

2. Charlie Wyke

Like Max Power, Charlie Wyke made the move to Wigan Athletic and was promoted to the Championship. The striker is eyeing a return to action after a shock heart attack last season.

3. Dion Sanderson

The defender, who has been linked with a return to Sunderland, is back at parent club Wolves following loan stints at Birmingham City and QPR last season.

4. Josh Scowen

The midfielder is now wit Wycombe Wanderers and was part of the team that lost against Sunderland in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

