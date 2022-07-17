From Plymouth Argyle to China and Brighton - where are Sunderland’s 2017/18 summer transfers now?

Alex Neil will be guiding Sunderland through their first season in the Championship since their disastrous 2017/18 campaign that ended in relegation.

That year, under first Simon Grayson and then Chris Coleman, the Black Cats finished rock-bottom of the division, managing just 37 points from their 46 league games.

Hopes are high that this time will see a little more success at the Stadium of Light, but in order to do that, they will have to recruit better than they did five years ago.

That summer saw ten players join the club to varied success - but where are these players now and how have their careers progressed since joining Sunderland back in 2017?

Here, we take a look at what has happened to Sunderland’s ten 2017/18 summer recruits.

1. Jason Steele Steele is currently Brighton's reserve 'keeper and has played just nine times since making the move from Sunderland in 2018.

2. James Vaughan Vaughan retired from football in May last year, having spent two fairly successful seasons at Tranmere Rovers. After leaving Sunderland in January 2018, Vaughan played for Wigan Athletic, Portsmouth and Bradford City before moving to Tranmere.

3. Aiden McGeady When fit, McGeady was often the difference maker for Sunderland during his five years on Wearside - a brief loan move to Charlton aside. McGeady was released by the Black Cats this summer and reunited with Lee Johnson at Hibs in Scotland.

4. Callum McManaman The 31-year-old is now a free agent having been released by Tranmere Rovers. McManaman has played for Wigan and Luton Town since leaving Sunderland whilst also spending half a season away in Australia.