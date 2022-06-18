From Nottingham Forest to China and Brighton - where are Sunderland’s 2017/18 summer transfers now?

Alex Neil will be guiding Sunderland through their first season in the Championship since their disastrous 2017/18 campaign that ended in relegation.

That year, under first Simon Grayson and then Chris Coleman, the Black Cats finished rock-bottom of the division, managing just 37 points from their 46 league games.

Hopes are high that this time will see a little more success at the Stadium of Light, but in order to do that, they will have to recruit better than they did five years ago.

That summer saw ten players join the club to varied success - but where are these players now?

How have their careers progressed since joining Sunderland back in 2017?

Here, we take a look at what has happened to Sunderland’s ten 2017/18 summer recruits.

1. Robbin Ruiter Ruiter is currently a free-agent after being released by Dutch side Willem II in January. Since leaving Sunderland three years ago, Ruiter has made just 17 appearances in all competitions.

2. Aiden McGeady When fit, McGeady was often the difference maker for Sunderland during his five years on Wearside - a brief loan move to Charlton aside. McGeady was released by the Black Cats this summer and is tipped to reunite with Lee Johnson at Hibs in Scotland.

3. Marc Wilson After joining Bolton from Sunderland, Wilson initially announced his retirement from football. However, in May last year he came out of retirement to play for Throttur Vogar of Iceland before moving to IBV, also in Iceland.

4. Tyias Browning Browning was snapped up by Chinese Super League side Guangzhou FC in 2019 and the 28-year-old remains in China, playing over 50 times for Guangzhou.