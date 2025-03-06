From Lionel Messi teammate to bankruptcy - Where are the Sunderland players from Capital One Cup final against Man City now?

Can you believe it has been 11 years already?

That’s right… March 2, 2025 marked 11 years since Sunderland competed in the Capital One Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium under Gus Poyet in front of 31,000 Wearsiders in London.

The Black Cats took an early lead through Fabio Borini and went into the half-time interval leading by one goal. However, City fought back in the second stanza and scored three unanswered goals to hand the cup to Manuel Pellegrini’s men.

But where are the players from that Capital One Cup final squad now? Here, we take a look:

The former Arsenal and Hull City goalkeeper started in goal for Sunderland in 2014. The 35-year-old plays as a goalkeeper for Ligue 1 club Lille after a stint with Monaco.

The former Arsenal and Hull City goalkeeper started in goal for Sunderland in 2014. The 35-year-old plays as a goalkeeper for Ligue 1 club Lille after a stint with Monaco.

Bardsley, now 38, started at right-back against Manchester City in 2014. However, the former full-back is now retired after stints with Stoke City, Burnley and Stockport County following his Sunderland exit.

Bardsley, now 38, started at right-back against Manchester City in 2014. However, the former full-back is now retired after stints with Stoke City, Burnley and Stockport County following his Sunderland exit.

The centre-back enjoyed stints with Blackburn Rovers and Kerala Blasters after leaving Sunderland. Brown retired in 2018 and was declared bankrupt in 2023.

The centre-back enjoyed stints with Blackburn Rovers and Kerala Blasters after leaving Sunderland. Brown retired in 2018 and was declared bankrupt in 2023.

John O'Shea was most recently a coach at Birmingham City under former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney but departed the club after the appointment of Tony Mowbray. In August 2024, O'Shea was appointed assistant coach of the Republic of Ireland team under new manager Heimir Hallgrimsson.

John O'Shea was most recently a coach at Birmingham City under former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney but departed the club after the appointment of Tony Mowbray. In August 2024, O'Shea was appointed assistant coach of the Republic of Ireland team under new manager Heimir Hallgrimsson.

