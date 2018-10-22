From Hitchin to Haringey Borough: Sunderland could be handed these non-league FA Cup ties

For the first time in three decades, Sunderland will compete in the first round of the FA Cup - and they could be handed some intriguing ties.

The Black Cats will no doubt be seen as a dream draw for many teams who remain in the competition, with non-league sides dreaming of a money-spinning tie after progressing through the qualifying rounds. And there are certainly some interesting names in the hat for the first round draw which is scheduled to start at 7pm this evening. So who could Sunderland be facing in the famous competition? Here's eight intriguing non-league ties that Jack Ross could be forced to navigate: