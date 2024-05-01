From sports stars to TV personalities and musicians to local heroes, the Black Cats have a number of famous fans – including some surprising and international names. Over the years, we have seen many celebrities come out and publicly announce their support of the Wearside club. Here, we take a look at the famous faces who support Sunderland:
1. Jill Scott
The I'm a Celeb winner and former England star used to attend Sunderland matches with her grandfather when she was a child. Photo: Ian Forsyth
2. Bob Murray
Sunderland AFC's former owner and chairman Bob Murray CBE was a boyhood fan of the club he later owned. Photo: Matthew Lewis
3. George Clarke
The television presenter is a big Sunderland fan and has posted several times about the club on his Instagram. Photo: YouTube
4. Gary Bennett MBE
Sunderland legend Gary Bennett has definitely become a fan of the club and recently received an MBE Photo: WPA Pool