There are a whole host of famous celebrities to varying degerees of fame who count Sunderland AFC as their football team.
By James Copley
Published 1st May 2024, 17:38 BST
Updated 1st May 2024, 17:46 BST

From sports stars to TV personalities and musicians to local heroes, the Black Cats have a number of famous fans – including some surprising and international names. Over the years, we have seen many celebrities come out and publicly announce their support of the Wearside club. Here, we take a look at the famous faces who support Sunderland:

1. Jill Scott

The I'm a Celeb winner and former England star used to attend Sunderland matches with her grandfather when she was a child. Photo: Ian Forsyth

2. Bob Murray

Sunderland AFC's former owner and chairman Bob Murray CBE was a boyhood fan of the club he later owned. Photo: Matthew Lewis

3. George Clarke

The television presenter is a big Sunderland fan and has posted several times about the club on his Instagram. Photo: YouTube

4. Gary Bennett MBE

Sunderland legend Gary Bennett has definitely become a fan of the club and recently received an MBE Photo: WPA Pool

