The Black Cats have faced the Teessiders four times since winning promotion back in 2022 with the record reading two losses, one draw and one win.
That single victory came in January 2023 during Sunderland’s first season back in the Championship under Tony Mowbray, with the Wearsiders winning 2-0 at the Stadium of Light.
Here, we take a look at the players fin Mowbray’s Sunderland squad that day and what has happened to them since:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
The local shot-stopper remains Sunderland's number-one keeper and has started all but one of the Black Cats' games in the Championship since promotion just over two seasons ago. Photo: Frank Reid
2. RB: Trai Hume
The Northern Ireland international has cemented himself as Sunderland's first choice right-back and remains at the club. Photo: Nigel French
3. LB: Aji Alese
The former West Ham man started at left-back against Middlesbrough in 2023 and is still at Sunderland. Alese started the season at centre-back but picked up an unfortunate injury recently. | PA
4. CB: Danny Batth
The former Wolves defender was awarded Sunderland's Player of the Season in 2022-23 but left for Norwich City at the end of that campaign. Batth is now with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship. | Getty Images
