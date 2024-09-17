Sunderland face Middlesbrough in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Saturday as Régis Le Bris faces Michael Carrick for the first time.

The Black Cats have faced the Teessiders four times since winning promotion back in 2022 with the record reading two losses, one draw and one win.

That single victory came in January 2023 during Sunderland’s first season back in the Championship under Tony Mowbray, with the Wearsiders winning 2-0 at the Stadium of Light.

Here, we take a look at the players fin Mowbray’s Sunderland squad that day and what has happened to them since:

1 . GK: Anthony Patterson The local shot-stopper remains Sunderland's number-one keeper and has started all but one of the Black Cats' games in the Championship since promotion just over two seasons ago. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . RB: Trai Hume The Northern Ireland international has cemented himself as Sunderland's first choice right-back and remains at the club. Photo: Nigel French Photo Sales

3 . LB: Aji Alese The former West Ham man started at left-back against Middlesbrough in 2023 and is still at Sunderland. Alese started the season at centre-back but picked up an unfortunate injury recently. | PA Photo Sales