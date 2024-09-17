From Croatia to Harrogate Town - Where are the Sunderland players from 2023 win against Middlesbrough now?

By James Copley

Digital Journalist

Published 17th Sep 2024, 18:00 GMT

Sunderland last defeated Middlesbrough in January 2023 - but what happened to the Tony Mowbray’s players?

Sunderland face Middlesbrough in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Saturday as Régis Le Bris faces Michael Carrick for the first time.

The Black Cats have faced the Teessiders four times since winning promotion back in 2022 with the record reading two losses, one draw and one win.

That single victory came in January 2023 during Sunderland’s first season back in the Championship under Tony Mowbray, with the Wearsiders winning 2-0 at the Stadium of Light.

Here, we take a look at the players fin Mowbray’s Sunderland squad that day and what has happened to them since:

The local shot-stopper remains Sunderland's number-one keeper and has started all but one of the Black Cats' games in the Championship since promotion just over two seasons ago.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The local shot-stopper remains Sunderland's number-one keeper and has started all but one of the Black Cats' games in the Championship since promotion just over two seasons ago. Photo: Frank Reid

The Northern Ireland international has cemented himself as Sunderland's first choice right-back and remains at the club.

2. RB: Trai Hume

The Northern Ireland international has cemented himself as Sunderland's first choice right-back and remains at the club. Photo: Nigel French

The former West Ham man started at left-back against Middlesbrough in 2023 and is still at Sunderland. Alese started the season at centre-back but picked up an unfortunate injury recently.

3. LB: Aji Alese

The former West Ham man started at left-back against Middlesbrough in 2023 and is still at Sunderland. Alese started the season at centre-back but picked up an unfortunate injury recently. | PA

The former Wolves defender was awarded Sunderland's Player of the Season in 2022-23 but left for Norwich City at the end of that campaign. Batth is now with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

4. CB: Danny Batth

The former Wolves defender was awarded Sunderland's Player of the Season in 2022-23 but left for Norwich City at the end of that campaign. Batth is now with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship. | Getty Images

