News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
The former Arsenal and Hull City goalkeeper started in goal for Sunderland in 2014. The 35-year-old plays as a goalkeeper for Ligue 1 club Lille after a stint with Monaco.The former Arsenal and Hull City goalkeeper started in goal for Sunderland in 2014. The 35-year-old plays as a goalkeeper for Ligue 1 club Lille after a stint with Monaco.
The former Arsenal and Hull City goalkeeper started in goal for Sunderland in 2014. The 35-year-old plays as a goalkeeper for Ligue 1 club Lille after a stint with Monaco.

From Barca to bankruptcy - Where are the Sunderland players from Capital One Cup final against Man City now? - gallery

Can you beleive it has been 10 years arleady?
By James Copley
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 09:00 GMT

That’s right… today (March 2, 2024) marks a decade since Sunderland competed in the Capital One Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium under Gus Poyet in front of 31,000 Wearsiders in London.

The Black Cats took an early lead through Fabio Borini and went into the half-time interval leading by one goal. However, City fought back in the second stanza and scored three unanswered goals to hand the cup to Manuel Pellegrini’s men.

But where are the players from that Capital One Cup final squad now? Here, we take a look:

Bardsley, now 38, started at right-back against Manchester City in 2014. However, the former full-back is now retired after stints with Stoke City, Burnley and Stockport County following his Sunderland exit.

1. Phil Bardsley

Bardsley, now 38, started at right-back against Manchester City in 2014. However, the former full-back is now retired after stints with Stoke City, Burnley and Stockport County following his Sunderland exit. Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
The centre-back enjoyed stints with Blackburn Rovers and Kerala Blasters after leaving Sunderland. Brown retired in 2018 and was declared bankrupt in 2023.

2. Wes Brown

The centre-back enjoyed stints with Blackburn Rovers and Kerala Blasters after leaving Sunderland. Brown retired in 2018 and was declared bankrupt in 2023. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
John O'Shea was most recently a coach at Birmingham City under former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney but departed the club after the appointment of Tony Mowbray.

3. John O'Shea

John O'Shea was most recently a coach at Birmingham City under former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney but departed the club after the appointment of Tony Mowbray. Photo: Alex Broadway

Photo Sales
The 33-year-old former Sunderland loanee left-back is now at Barcelona and has a La Liga title and Supercopa de España to his name with the Spanish giants. Alonso also won the Premier League and Champions League with Chelsea as well as the FA Cup, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

4. Marcos Alonso

The 33-year-old former Sunderland loanee left-back is now at Barcelona and has a La Liga title and Supercopa de España to his name with the Spanish giants. Alonso also won the Premier League and Champions League with Chelsea as well as the FA Cup, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Man CitySunderlandWearsidersLondonWembley Stadium