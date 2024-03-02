That’s right… today (March 2, 2024) marks a decade since Sunderland competed in the Capital One Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium under Gus Poyet in front of 31,000 Wearsiders in London.
The Black Cats took an early lead through Fabio Borini and went into the half-time interval leading by one goal. However, City fought back in the second stanza and scored three unanswered goals to hand the cup to Manuel Pellegrini’s men.
But where are the players from that Capital One Cup final squad now? Here, we take a look:
1. Phil Bardsley
Bardsley, now 38, started at right-back against Manchester City in 2014. However, the former full-back is now retired after stints with Stoke City, Burnley and Stockport County following his Sunderland exit. Photo: Michael Regan
2. Wes Brown
The centre-back enjoyed stints with Blackburn Rovers and Kerala Blasters after leaving Sunderland. Brown retired in 2018 and was declared bankrupt in 2023. Photo: Stu Forster
3. John O'Shea
John O'Shea was most recently a coach at Birmingham City under former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney but departed the club after the appointment of Tony Mowbray. Photo: Alex Broadway
4. Marcos Alonso
The 33-year-old former Sunderland loanee left-back is now at Barcelona and has a La Liga title and Supercopa de España to his name with the Spanish giants. Alonso also won the Premier League and Champions League with Chelsea as well as the FA Cup, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. Photo: Alex Livesey