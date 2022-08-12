It’s been a busy start to the new season for Sunderland who exited the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night with a 2-0 defeat to League One side Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.
Dennis Adeniran opened the scoring for The Owls after 16 minutes and Sylla Sow secured their passage into the second round where they will face League Two side Rochdale at home.
Black Cats boss Alex Neil recently spoke about the club’s summer transfer business, saying: “The fact is that we’ve still in my opinion got a lot of strengthening to do if we want to have a successful season.
“We’ve started very well in the league but it’s two games. We’ve got a real tough run coming up, the next three or four matches are going to be extremely difficult and we understand that.
“Equally, we know we’re more than capable of playing well and getting points.
“I think what we’ve got to do is take everything in balance.
“Whether you’ve started well or poorly, it shouldn’t create a mad scramble to go and sign players. We know that we need to go and sign players irrespective of how we’ve started. I’m a big believer in strengthening when you’re doing well and you’re on top, because you don’t want to get into a position when you’re reacting to some negativity or a few games where you haven’t done so well.”
Away from the action, clubs across the division are still busy making moves in the summer transfer market with over two weeks still remaining before the window slams shut.
Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Friday morning: