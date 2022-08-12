Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been a busy start to the new season for Sunderland who exited the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night with a 2-0 defeat to League One side Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Dennis Adeniran opened the scoring for The Owls after 16 minutes and Sylla Sow secured their passage into the second round where they will face League Two side Rochdale at home.

Black Cats boss Alex Neil recently spoke about the club’s summer transfer business, saying: “The fact is that we’ve still in my opinion got a lot of strengthening to do if we want to have a successful season.

“We’ve started very well in the league but it’s two games. We’ve got a real tough run coming up, the next three or four matches are going to be extremely difficult and we understand that.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Equally, we know we’re more than capable of playing well and getting points.

“I think what we’ve got to do is take everything in balance.

“Whether you’ve started well or poorly, it shouldn’t create a mad scramble to go and sign players. We know that we need to go and sign players irrespective of how we’ve started. I’m a big believer in strengthening when you’re doing well and you’re on top, because you don’t want to get into a position when you’re reacting to some negativity or a few games where you haven’t done so well.”

Away from the action, clubs across the division are still busy making moves in the summer transfer market with over two weeks still remaining before the window slams shut.

Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Friday morning:

Sunderland remain interested in striking a deal for Manchester City winger Marlos Moreno but are yet to step up their pursuit of him. (Football League World)

Sheffield United are amongst a ‘host’ of Championship clubs interested in signing Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg on loan along with Watford, Burnley and Blackburn Rovers. (Daily Mail)

Middlesbrough have cooled their interest in Jorgen Strand Larsen in recent days and are ready to move on to alternative targets if Groningen are unwilling to lower his price tag to €13m. (Football League World)

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe is confident the club will get the right players in that he needs in the transfer market as they continue their pursuit of a striker and a wing-back. (Lancashire Evening Post)

Nottingham Forest have made an opening bid for Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis. (The Athletic)

Huddersfield Town are leading the race to sign Aston Villa right-back Kaine Kesler-Hayden on loan and a deal could be finalised within the next week. (Football League World)

Hull City centre-back Jacob Greaves is now “expected” to leave his current side this month after rejecting multiple contract offers. (Football League World)

QPR have reportedly been priced out of a move for Randers winger Tosin Kehinde, who is now closing in on a move to Turkish outfit Sivasspor. (The 72)