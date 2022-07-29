The new EFL Championship season kicks off tonight with Alex Neil’s side in action tomorrow when they face Coventry City.

After months of waiting the English Football League returns tonight with Burnley taking on Huddersfield Town but there is still plenty of time remaining in the summer transfer window.

Sunderland are closing in on deals for two Everton players while Norwich City are closing in on a Chilean international midfielder.

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has discussed bids he has received for Norwegian star Sander Berge this window and the Blades are also preparing for bids from Liverpool and Newcastle United for a teenage starlet.

Elsewhere, Burnley have made their bid to sign a Scotland international defender who they have been linked with for weeks while Middlesbrough are looking to bring in a Fulham forward on loan.

Watford are in talks with Manchester United to bring one of their prospects in on loan and Birmingham City are one of several Championship clubs who are understood to be interested in a Derby County player.

Finally, Cardiff City’s chairman has opened up on just how close they came to securing a deal for Gareth Bale in this transfer window before his move to the MLS with Los Angeles FC.

Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making headlines on Friday morning:

1. Canaries close in on Chilean star Norwich City are close to securing a deal to bring Chilean international midfielder Marcelino Núñez to Carrow Road (FLW via La Tercera)

2. Blues target Bielik Birmingham City are one of a number of Championship clubs interested in signing Derby County midfielder Krystian Bielik this summer (DerbyshireLive)

3. Cardiff City chief opens up on Bale discussions Cardiff City chairman Mehmet Dalman really thought Gareth Bale would sign for the Bkuebirds after a meeting with the players agents, but says there are nor hard feelings between the parties (Wales Online)

4. Watford target loan move for Man U starlet Watford are in talks with Manchester United as they look to sign Ethan Laird on a season-long loan (FLW)