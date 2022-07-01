It continues to be a busy transfer window for Alex Neil’s side and the other clubs across the EFL.

It’s the first day of July 2022 and the summer transfer window is now fully open for clubs across the majority of Europe with thousands of players now officially out of contract and clubs continue to negotiate big money deals.

A former Sunderland striker has not ruled out a return to the Stadium of Light while Middlesborugh and Tottenham Hotspur are close to agreeing a deal for a £15m defender and a bid could be accepted as early as this weekend.

Meanwhile, Luton Town are also closing in on a new signing as they target a Derby County midfielder and Nottingham Forest could be set to bid for a Huddersfield Town defender.

A Norwich City winger looks likely to be joining Birmingham City on loan and Reading have made contract offers to two players.

Elsewhere, Millwall have pulled out of the race to sign a Scotland international midfielder with their £1.5m bid falling short of the players valuation while a former Newcastle United star looks set to leave Watford for a move to his native France.

Finally, Danish side Randers are expecting one of their star players to leave with QPR have recently scouted the former Manchester United youth.

1. Kehinde scouted by QPR Randers are expecting Tosin Kehinde to leave after Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers scouted the former Manchester United youngster (HITC via Bold)

2. Reading offer deals to duo Reading's head of football operations Mark Bowen has confirmed that the club have made contract offers to Femi Azeez and Junior Hoilett (FLW)

3. Canaries winger set for Blues loan Norwich City winger Przemyslaw Placheta is set complete a loan move to Birmingham City next week (Eastern Daily Press)

4. Sissoko close to Watford exit Watford midfielder Moussa Sissoko is closing on a £1.8million move to Nantes, while former Watford striker Andre Gray has a deal in place with Greek side Aris Thessaloniki (Daily Mail)