Sunderland are continuing to make moves to strengthen their squad ahead of the new EFL Championship season.

The fixtures for the 2022/23 Championship season have been released and the transfer window continues to prove a busy time for the 24 teams who make up English football’s second tier.

Sunderland are in a three way battle with Preston North End and Huddersfield Town for a Derby County playmaker while the Lancashire club are also set to move for another goalkeeper signing as they target a Peterborough United stopper.

Meanwhile, Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers both tried to sign a Wolves’ defender who has this week completed a move to Middlesbrough and Rovers’ are set to lose another defender who has failed to agree a new contract at Eewood Park.

Burnley have had a £2m bid for an Arsenal defender, previously on loan at Blackpool and Millwall, accepted while Cardiff City are weighing up a move for a former Stoke City loanee.

Elsewhere, Watford have had a bid for a Hull City attacker rejected while the Tigers ‘remain hopeful’ to secure a deal for a Chelsea keeper who was previously on loan at the MKM Stadium.

Finally, a former Reading and West Brom striker is set to make an unlikely move to Belgium to play for a Champions League qualified side.

Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Friday morning:

1. Nyambe to leave Rovers Ryan Nyambe is set to leave Blackburn Rovers having failed to agree terms on a new contract (Lancashire Telegraph) Photo Sales

2. Carroll heading for Belgium Former West Brom and Reading striker Andy Carroll is in talks over a move to Belgian club Bruges (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

3. Cardiff weighing up Maja move Cardiff City are currently weighing up a move for Bordeaux forward Josh Maja who was on loan at Stoke City last season (FLW via allnigeriasoccer) Photo Sales

4. Hornets have Lewis-Potter bid rejected Watford have had an offer rejected for Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter as West Ham continue to lead the chase for the attacker (FLW) Photo Sales