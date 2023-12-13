It means the Black Cats have picked up six points from six under interim boss Luke Dodds, who oversaw a 2-1 win over West Brom last weekend that moved Sunderland back into the top six. Up next is a trip to Bristol City as Sunderland continue their search for a permanent manager.

There is still more than half of the season remaining and plenty of twists and turns can be expected given the competitive nature of the Championship. Following Tuesday's games, the bookmakers have cast a fresh verdict on how they think the final table will look and here is the full run down in reverse order based on the latest odds for promotion and relegation.