Fresh twist in Sunderland's predicted Championship finish after Leeds United triumph as West Brom & Middlesbrough chances forecast

Sunderland made it two wins from two under Luke Dodds with Tuesday's victory over Leeds United

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 13th Dec 2023, 18:00 GMT

Sunderland gave their Championship play-off hopes another major boost on Tuesday night as they defeated in-form Leeds United at the Stadium of Light thanks to Jobe Bellingham's second-half header.

It means the Black Cats have picked up six points from six under interim boss Luke Dodds, who oversaw a 2-1 win over West Brom last weekend that moved Sunderland back into the top six. Up next is a trip to Bristol City as Sunderland continue their search for a permanent manager.

There is still more than half of the season remaining and plenty of twists and turns can be expected given the competitive nature of the Championship. Following Tuesday's games, the bookmakers have cast a fresh verdict on how they think the final table will look and here is the full run down in reverse order based on the latest odds for promotion and relegation.

Promotion odds - 2,500/1. Relegation odds - 1/20.

1. 24th: Rotherham United

Promotion odds - 2,500/1. Relegation odds - 1/20.

Promotion odds - 1,000/1. Relegation odds - 8/11.

2. 23rd: Sheffield Wednesday

Promotion odds - 1,000/1. Relegation odds - 8/11.

Promotion odds - 1,000/1. Relegation odds - 5/4.

3. 22nd: Huddersfield Town

Promotion odds - 1,000/1. Relegation odds - 5/4.

Promotion odds - 250/1. Relegation odds - 2/1.

4. 21st: QPR

Promotion odds - 250/1. Relegation odds - 2/1.

