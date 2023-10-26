Sunderland were dealt a third straight defeat on Tuesday night when they lost to the almost perfect Leicester City . The Black Cats have now slipped to 10th place, but they remain within a point of the playoffs.

Tony Mowbray’s men will now look to get their promotion bid back on track when they take on Norwich City this weekend. Looking further ahead, the Black Cats will likely need to strengthen this January should they wish to mount a serious promotion bid, and here we have taken a look at some of the free agents they could sign for free this winter.