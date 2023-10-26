News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Free agents Sunderland can sign for nothing this January, including former Fulham and Liverpool stars

A look at some of the free agents available to Sunderland ahead of the January transfer window as they look to strengthen a potential promotion bid.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 26th Oct 2023, 18:18 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 18:30 BST

Sunderland were dealt a third straight defeat on Tuesday night when they lost to the almost perfect Leicester City. The Black Cats have now slipped to 10th place, but they remain within a point of the playoffs.

Tony Mowbray’s men will now look to get their promotion bid back on track when they take on Norwich City this weekend. Looking further ahead, the Black Cats will likely need to strengthen this January should they wish to mount a serious promotion bid, and here we have taken a look at some of the free agents they could sign for free this winter.

Last club - QPR

1. Stefan Johansen (Midfielder)

Last club - QPR

Photo Sales
Last club - Wigan Athletic

2. Steven Caulker (Defender)

Last club - Wigan Athletic

Photo Sales
Last club - Fulham

3. Josh Onomah (Midfielder)

Last club - Fulham

Photo Sales
Last club: Brentford

4. Tariqe Fosu (Forward)

Last club: Brentford

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Black CatsSunderlandLeicester CityNorwich CityTony Mowbray