Free agents Sunderland and Championship rivals could sign- including ex-Leeds, Middlesbrough and Watford men
The transfer window has closed meaning Sunderland can’t sign players from other clubs until January – yet they can still bring in players who are free agents.
Black Cats Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has said the club are unlikely to look at the free agent market after missing out on a couple of deals on deadline day.
Still, there are gaps in the Sunderland squad that could be addressed following injury setbacks in some areas.
Ross Stewart and Dennis Cirkin both appear to have suffered lengthy injury setbacks, while defender Danial Ballard will be sidelined for the next few months with a fractured foot.
There are also a lack of options to replace captain Corry Evans in the holding midfield role.
Here are nine free agents that Championship clubs could still sign.