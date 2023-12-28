Yann M'Vila says he would return to Sunderland to help the club push to the Premier League.

The 33-year-old one-time Sunderland loanee is currently without a club after leaving Greek outfit Olympiacos at the end of last season but was recently linked with a return to Wearside.

The France international spent a memorable season at the Black Cats, as he helped guide the side to Premier League survival during the 2015-16 campaign.

Recent reports in M'Vila's homeland last summer claimed that the midfielder was the subject of interest from several clubs - including Sunderland - and that the player spoke with owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus. Speaking to Le Progres, the midfielder has stated that he would return to Sunderland.

“I spoke with a lot of Ligue 1 clubs, but I didn’t get the little thing. Given my qualities and my leadership, I think I can help a lot of teams. I believe in myself,” he said. "I don’t need the money. I want to play. With all the respect I have for Ligue 2, I don’t see myself playing in this championship.