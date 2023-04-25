News you can trust since 1873
Francesco Farioli to Sunderland talk branded 'disrespectful' by ex-England international

Sunderland were linked with Italian coach Francesco Farioli yesterday despite the remarkable job Tony Mowbray has done.

By James Copley
Published 25th Apr 2023, 07:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 07:33 BST

It was reported earlier this month that Farioli, who has been out of work since February, had held talks with Watford about succeeding current head coach Chris Wilder.

Now journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that: “Sunderland appreciate Francesco Farioli as new head coach for the next season, he’s on top of their list.

“Farioli, considered talented coach — he’s only 34 years old and clubs in Italy, Portugal [including Braga], England and Turkey have approached him.”

Tony Mowbray. Sunderland 1-1 Luton Town EFL Championship Stadium of Light 18-93-23 17-03-23. Picture by FRANK REID. Picture by FRANK REIDTony Mowbray. Sunderland 1-1 Luton Town EFL Championship Stadium of Light 18-93-23 17-03-23. Picture by FRANK REID. Picture by FRANK REID
Farioli has previously worked with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi when the former was a goalkeeper coach at Italian clubs Benevento and Sassuolo.

However, former England international Carlton Palmer has weighed in on the reports in an interview with Football League World.

He said: "I don't know how these talks have surfaced about Tony Mowbray being replaced as manager of Sunderland next season," Palmer said.

"I don't know whether it's just paper talk or rumours, but I can't see how that would ever enter the authorities' minds at Sunderland.

"He's done an absolutely fantastic job, he's on the brink of guiding them to the play-offs.

"He's done a magnificent job in the circumstances, so to talk of people taking his job at this point when they still have a chance of getting promotion is disrespectful, I really do feel that.

"I can't see that Tony won't be manager of Sunderland next season given the job he's done, but you never know in football."

