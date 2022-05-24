Loading...

France international sends surprise Instagram message to Kyril Louis-Dreyfus following promotion

In an unexpected turn of events, Barcelona and France star Ousmane Dembele has congratulated Sunderland on their promotion to the Championship.

By James Copley
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 7:42 am

The Black Cats secured promotion against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium in the League One play-off final last weekend.

Goals from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart were enough to hand Alex Neil’s side a memorable win in London.

However, Dembele congratulated Black Cats owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus following the game at Wembley. Both Dembele and Kryil Louis-Dreyfus have French connections.

Elsewhere on social media, Sunderland loanee Callum Doyle added his own message.

Writing on his Instagram he said: “Couldn’t of dreamed of a better way to end the season, WHAT A FEELING!!”

The defender joined the club on loan from Manchester City under Lee Johnson at the start of the season.

The 18-year-old centre-back made 38 league appearances whilst at Sunderland but now looks set to return to his parent club now the campaign has finished.

Barcelona's French forward Ousmane Dembele reacts during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and RC Celta de Vigo at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on May 10, 2022. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)
