The Black Cats secured promotion against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium in the League One play-off final last weekend.
Goals from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart were enough to hand Alex Neil’s side a memorable win in London.
However, Dembele congratulated Black Cats owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus following the game at Wembley. Both Dembele and Kryil Louis-Dreyfus have French connections.
Elsewhere on social media, Sunderland loanee Callum Doyle added his own message.
Writing on his Instagram he said: “Couldn’t of dreamed of a better way to end the season, WHAT A FEELING!!”
The defender joined the club on loan from Manchester City under Lee Johnson at the start of the season.
The 18-year-old centre-back made 38 league appearances whilst at Sunderland but now looks set to return to his parent club now the campaign has finished.