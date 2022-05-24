Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats secured promotion against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium in the League One play-off final last weekend.

Goals from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart were enough to hand Alex Neil’s side a memorable win in London.

However, Dembele congratulated Black Cats owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus following the game at Wembley. Both Dembele and Kryil Louis-Dreyfus have French connections.

Elsewhere on social media, Sunderland loanee Callum Doyle added his own message.

Writing on his Instagram he said: “Couldn’t of dreamed of a better way to end the season, WHAT A FEELING!!”

The defender joined the club on loan from Manchester City under Lee Johnson at the start of the season.

The 18-year-old centre-back made 38 league appearances whilst at Sunderland but now looks set to return to his parent club now the campaign has finished.