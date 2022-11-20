The Black Cats have enjoyed a week off following their 2-1 win at Birmingham, and now have two weeks before their next Championship fixture against Millwall on Saturday, December 3.

Mowbray is hopeful that some of the players who have been sidelined with injuries will be able to get back up to speed during the World Cup break, which should provide more competition for places.

Here are a few players who will be looking to prove a point in Dubai:

Elliot Embleton playing for Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. Picture by FRANK REID

Elliot Embleton

While Embleton started seven league games in a row earlier in the season, he has only been named in the starting XI in one of Sunderland’s last four matches.

Like in the last campaign, Embleton, 23, has provided some important goalscoring contributions, such as his equalisers against Wigan and Luton, as well as two assists in the win at Reading.

Still, while the midfielder has played in several different positions, it remains unclear exactly what his best role is.

When the likes of Jack Clarke, Alex Pritchard, Patrick Roberts and Amad are all available, Embleton will face a challenge to be named in Sunderland’s starting line-up.

He will therefore be looking to stake his claim during the break.

Patrick Roberts

Since Mowbray’s arrival at Sunderland at the end of August, Roberts has been considered a regular starter.

Just a few weeks ago, the Sunderland boss asked: “Is there a better player in this league than Patrick Roberts? I haven’t seen him yet."

Yet the former Manchester City winger started on the bench for the match at Birmingham, with the impressive Amad keeping his place.

The challenge for Mowbray will be finding a way to get the two players into his side, yet both have been at their best playing on the right, where they can cut inside onto their favoured left foot.

It may be a case that the pair are rotated during the Christmas schedule. Roberts will be looking to show that he should start every game when available.

Trai Hume

The 20-year-old right-back started the win at Birmingham and produced a commendable performance on just his second Championship start.

After a promising pre-season Hume looked like he could receive more game time this term, yet Lynden Gooch was regularly selected ahead of him.

Gooch’s foot injury has offered Hume a few more opportunities, yet the former is likely to be available after the break.

Niall Huggins’ return from injury will also provide more competition for the right-back position, while Hume will be looking to show that he is a reliable option.

Edouard Michut

The PSG loanee was in line to start his first Sunderland match against Huddersfield earlier this month, before he was sidelined with a groin injury.

Hopefully the 19-year-old is able to return to full training in Dubai and supporters are able to see more of him in the second part of the season.

It has taken Michut a while to adapt following his move in the summer, yet we’ve seen glimpses of his quality in possession.