It's a tall order, and given the signs of fatigue in the group there is a strong argument that some changes are required..

So what options will Tony Mowbray be considering to freshen things up, and which ones will likely be left until a later stage of the season if required?

Here, we run through the key dilemmas and put forward some of the most likely solutions for the Sunderland head coach...

INJURY BOOSTS ON THE HORIZON?

A position where there could be options for Tony Mowbray to freshen things up without doing too much to upset the balance of his side and his preferred formation, dependent on injury.

A change may yet be enforced, with Mowbray confirming after the defeat to Stoke City that the withdrawal of Aji Alese at half-time had been down to injury.

With options light at that point, he was forced to turn to Luke O'Nien to step in at left back. That would be one option this weekend if required, with another being O'Nien slotting into a back three and Jack Clarke dropping back to wing back.

Alex Pritchard's role is one of a number Tony Mowbray will be considering this week

Mowbray will hope, though, that at least one if not both of Lynden Gooch and Dennis Cirkin will be fit to return to the squad.

Gooch returned to training last week and though the visit of Stoke came just too soon, the hope was always that he could make the trip this weekend. Cirkin, meanwhile, has struggled in the aftermath of suffering a concussion at Millwall last month - but was taking part in some very light, non-contact drills last week.

Gooch could compete to return on the right, where he excelled in the early stages of the season. Trai Hume has been outstanding in Gooch's absence but is one of many to have shown some signs of fatigue in recent weeks, his experienced team-mate could bring some much-needed energy and attacking drive for now.

If injuries are an issue for Mowbray, there could be the option of bringing Niall Huggins into the squad as he continues his own long-term recovery from major injury.

THE POSSIBLE ANSWERS TO THE CORRY EVANS CONUNDRUM

Stoke City caused havoc on the counter last week, with Alex Neil outlining how he knew it would be a potential avenue for success given the absence of Corry Evans.

With no obvious alternative already in the squad or signed in the January window, it's an area where Sunderland are vulnerable. Dan Neil initially did an outstanding job of dropping into the more disciplined role, but a couple of key errors have of late shown his fatigue. Mowbray has no obvious alternative, so any selection he makes will be a gamble.

The most obvious solution would be to ask Luke O'Nien to step in, as he did at QPR. That was a game in which Sunderland ultimately ran out comfortable 3-0 winners, but the opening exchanges were more open than Mowbray would have liked and he felt introducing his regulars late on was crucial in the eventually emphatic scoreline. Both positionally and in possession O'Nien seems stronger in defence where he has more time, and Mowbray sees him as a potential first-choice in the long run there. For now, though, the energy and physicality O'Nien brings will make him a midfield contender.

Pierre Ekwah is the other contender, and he did operate in a deep midfield role for the U21s on Monday night. Generally he has played his footballer further forward as an eight, and given his inexperience at Championship level you'd think that would be Mowbray's preference is he is to bring him into the side, though it's most definitely an option and Mowbray was there to observe closely at Eppleton.

AND WHO TO PAIR WITH THEM....

Mowbray has previously said that he is working with Ekwah to bring the physicality required for Championship success, saying he has no concerns over his quality on the ball. That probably explains why he generally prefers to introduce him further up the pitch, where he's played most of his youth football. He'll be a contender this Sunday - though Mowbray may feel that playing a similarly possession-based opponent could suit Edouard Michut.

Abdoullah Ba is another option, having excelled in the U21s just in front of Ekwah on Monday. Generally, Mowbray prefers to deploy the hugely-talented midfielder in as advanced a role as possible, where his ability to beat players and create offsets any inexperience in his positioning.

THE FINAL THIRD... STICK OR TWIST?

One of Mowbray's toughest calls is whether to stick with Joe Gelhardt from the start, after admitting that his confidence is low.

Gelhardt has so far looked like a player who would thrive playing off a player like Ross Stewart, preferring to play deeper and get involved in the build-up play. Still, he remains the squad's only player with real experience as a nine, and probably still their best bet in terms of stretching the game and getting in the six-yard box.

Moving Amad up front, though, would allow Alex Pritchard to move into his more familiar position and bring that added poise on the ball through the middle of the pitch.

Like the holding midfield role, though, Mowbray is in a position where he is taking a gamble whichever way he turns.

CONTENDERS... FOR THE FUTURE?

Jewison Bennette and Isaac Lihadji both impressed in the U21s in midweek and Mowbray will be keen to give them more gametime before the end of the campaign as he assesses the squad ahead of what will hopefully be an even stronger campaign next time around.

Whether he will look to either of them to start at this point, though, is a different question. Bennette would be competing with Clarke for a place in the XI and the winger's output this season is excellent, and his form in recent weeks better than many.

As for Lihadji, Mowbray has said in recent weeks that selecting him from the start is a major gamble as his English is still very much developing and so getting across the specifics of a game plan is tricky. Both have a part to play, but more likely from the bench for now.