Former Sunderland loanee Jonny Evans has signed a one-year deal at former club Manchester United.

The Northern Ireland international, who is the brother of Sunderland captain Corry Evans, had been training with the Premier League club over the summer months but has now concluded a deal to return to Old Trafford.

“I am delighted to join Manchester United, a place which has always felt like home," Evans said. "This club and the fans have shaped me as a player and as a person since I was 15 years old, and I am delighted to be back where it all began as part of this talented squad.

“I’ve really enjoyed working under the manager and his coaching staff since the start of pre-season, and I’m looking forward to helping this group achieve success together at this fantastic football club.”

John Murtough, Manchester United's football director, said: “Jonny is a winner who has experienced everything in the game. These characteristics are invaluable to the culture that we’re building here.

“His attitude and work ethic are second to none and Erik and the coaching staff know he’s someone they can rely on whenever needed this season. We all welcome Jonny back and hope he can add further achievements to the success he has already enjoyed with the club.”

