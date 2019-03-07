Former Sunderland trialist signs short-term deal at Hartlepool United

Craig Hignett hopes David Edgar will turn his short-term deal at Hartlepool United into a more long-term arrangement.

The 42-cap Canada international, who had a trial with Sunderland earlier in the season, has penned a deal until the end of the season, having impressed on trial.

And while Hignett is hopeful the former Newcastle United man can have an impact in the National League this season - he wants the central defender to at the Super 6 Stadium longer term.

"David is a very good player and we’ve made this move with a view to next season as well," said Hignett.

"He’s got experience of international football, he’s played in the Premier League and he’s played abroad but now he’s back here and we’re really pleased to get a deal sorted.

"He’s been on trial at the number of clubs but we’re delighted to get a deal done with him because he will add that experience and quality to our defence."

The 31-year-old has already been given international clearance so is available to make his Pools debut this weekend v Dover Athletic.

Edgar, whose dad Eddie Edgar played for Pools in the 1970s, has played for Newcastle, Burnley, Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United, Vancouver Whitecaps, Nashville FC and Ottawa Fury.