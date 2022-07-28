Former Sunderland trialist signs for Middlesbrough as Blackpool ‘trigger release clause’ of Oxford United star

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Boro sign Bees striker

Middlesbrough have confirmed the signing of Brentford striker Marcus Forss on a four-year contract.

Former Sunderland trialist Marcus Forss has joined Middlesbrough (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Forss, who spent the second half of last season on-loan at Hull City, had been at Brentford since 2018 and helped the Bees secure promotion to the Premier League during his time with the club.

The 23-year-old, who started his career with West Brom, had once been on-trial with Sunderland but the Black Cats opted not to sign the Finland international before he moved to Brentford.

Sunderland could come up against Forss when they travel to the Riverside at the beginning of September.

Boro had been in the market for a striker this summer after seeing loanees Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun return to their parent clubs.

Forss is the sixth addition of the summer to Chris Wilder’s squad following the arrivals of Liam Roberts, Ryan Giles, Darragh Lenihan, Zack Steffen, and Tommy Smith.

Elsewhere at the Riverside, Marcus Tavernier is expected to complete a move to Bournemouth after the clubs agreed a £12million fee.

Blackpool trigger release clause

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has confirmed that Blackpool have triggered Cameron Brannagan’s release clause ahead of a potential move to Bloomfield Road.

Speaking to the Oxford Mail, Robinson said: “The option has been triggered.”

“We’ve just been speaking about do we go and buy somebody, but I don’t think we can do that 24 hours before the season starts. We’ll have a look on Sunday and see where that goes.”

He continued: “I’ll try to keep my head up and be dignified. There are so many things that aren’t right in my view, but I’ll just smile and wish him luck.

“He’s a great young man who has given everything to the football club.”

Brannagan was one of Oxford’s standout performers last campaign, netting 14 goals as the U’s narrowly missed out on a place in the playoffs after a late season collapse.

Burnley announce landmark signing

Vitinho will become Burnley’s first ever Brazilian player after the full-back moved to the Clarets from Cercle Brugge for an undisclosed fee.