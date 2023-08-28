Former Sunderland transfer target Will Smallbone has penned a new three-year deal with Championship rivals Southampton.

The Saints and the Black Cats square off at the Stadium of Light in the second tier this coming Saturday in the league. Ahead of the clash, Southampton manager Russell Martin was handed a contract boost with Smallbone penning a new deal.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder has been linked with Sunderland several times in recent windows but ended up joining Alex Neil at Stoke City last season before Southampton's relegation from the Premier League.

Smallbone's name had been mentioned with Sunderland again loosely during the summer with top-flight side Sheffield United also keen on the 23-year-old, who has now put pen to paper with Southampton to extend his affiliation with the club to close to 20 years.

On his new contract, Smallbone said: "I'm happy to finally get it over the line and I'm looking forward to the future.

"Not being here last year, coming back and seeing the change and everything that's happened has been a breath of fresh air.

"I was really excited to work with the manager, having played against them last year and their style of play. I thought it was something that would really help me.

"The belief and positivity in the side and myself has only grown since I've come back."