Former Sunderland target Daniel Jebbison is set to join Preston on loan in a deal with no obligation.

Bournemouth striker and former Sunderland transfer target Daniel Jebbison is set for a season-long loan move to Preston North End, according to sports reporter Mark McAdam.

The 21-year-old forward will join North End with no obligation to buy, in a move designed to give the former England youth international consistent first-team football after a stop-start 2024–25 campaign. McAdam wrote on X: “Bournemouth have an agreed a deal with Preston North End for striker Daniel Jebbison. Straight loan. No obliagtion.”

Jebbison made 16 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth last term following a brief and largely unproductive loan stint at Watford. He was recalled midway through the season due to injuries at the South Coast club and netted his first top-flight goal for the Cherries in May against Manchester City.

Once regarded as one of England’s most promising young forwards, Jebbison burst onto the scene with Sheffield United in 2021, becoming the youngest player to score in his first Premier League start. He followed that breakthrough with a productive loan spell at Burton Albion, where he netted seven League One goals under the guidance of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Sunderland fans will remember that summer well. The Black Cats were firmly in the mix for Jebbison’s signature and even welcomed the striker to a pre-season friendly at the Stadium of Light. Jebbison was said to be impressed by the club’s facilities and fanbase, but ultimately opted for Burton in search of more guaranteed minutes.

Since then, Jebbison’s career has flickered with promise but struggled for momentum. A move to Bournemouth in 2024 followed the expiry of his Sheffield United contract, with the Cherries paying £1.5million in training compensation. However, with strong competition for places and limited end product – just three goals in 21 appearances last season – the need for a fresh start is evident.

Preston North End will now look to provide that platform. The Lilywhites, who finished mid-table in the Championship last season, are hoping to push for the play-offs under Lowe. Jebbison’s pace, movement and ability to stretch defences could be a key addition to their attacking options. Whether this loan move will finally help unlock Jebbison’s full potential remains to be seen. But at just 21, time is still firmly on his side.

What has Kristjaan Speakman said about contracts?

Sunderland are expected to reopen contract talks with midfield talisman Dan Neil and defender Dennis Cirkin in the coming weeks. Both players are entering the final year of their current deals, and the club is keen to tie them down to fresh terms ahead of the summer transfer window. Neil and Cirkin have attracted consistent top-flight interest, with reports in Italy linking AS Roma with a potential move for Neil following his standout campaign in the Championship.

Initial discussions over new contracts were paused last season to allow the players and club to focus fully on the promotion push. However, with Premier League football now secured, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has made it clear that securing the futures of key assets is high on the club’s agenda, though he insists the situation is under control and progressing calmly.

“We do a contract review right across the group at the end of every season,” Speakman said. “I think we're in a strong position with the majority of the group this time around, especially with a lot of the players who have performed at a really high level.

“There are a couple there whose contracts are reducing and we need to have a conversation around that and that will happen in the coming weeks. That's part of trying to build the squad for next season. We don't have anyone out of contract this summer and so that means there isn't an immediate issue for us, we have a little bit of time to reflect. As I always say, it's got to be the right opportunity for the players and for us.”