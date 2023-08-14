News you can trust since 1873
Former Sunderland target linked with £4m Saudi Arabia switch and Championship clubs

The former Sunderland target has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and to the Championship.

By James Copley
Published 14th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 16:31 BST

Former Sunderland transfer target Lawrence Shankland has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia - and with English clubs in the Championship.

The Black Cats were heavily linked with Shankland whilst they were a League One club in the summer of 2019 but the move didn't materialise and the player instead joined Dundee United.

The Echo's sister title in Scotland, the Edinburgh Evening News, has stated that clubs in Saudi Arabia and England have made enquiries about Shankland’s availability during the summer transfer window.

The striker, who plays his football for Hearts, has been the subject of recent interest after his goalscoring exploits in recent seasons. The 28-year-old netted 28 goals in all competitions last campaign.

And EEN have stated that "teams in the Saudi Pro League and English Championship have made contact with Tynecastle officials and are keen on a deal for the 28-year-old Scotland International."

The publication also says that Hearts are in "no rush to sell" and would only agree to let the player leave for a transfer fee in the region of £3million to £4million, plus more in add-ons.

