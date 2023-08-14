Former Sunderland transfer target Lawrence Shankland has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia - and with English clubs in the Championship.

The Black Cats were heavily linked with Shankland whilst they were a League One club in the summer of 2019 but the move didn't materialise and the player instead joined Dundee United.

The Echo's sister title in Scotland, the Edinburgh Evening News, has stated that clubs in Saudi Arabia and England have made enquiries about Shankland’s availability during the summer transfer window.

The striker, who plays his football for Hearts, has been the subject of recent interest after his goalscoring exploits in recent seasons. The 28-year-old netted 28 goals in all competitions last campaign.

And EEN have stated that "teams in the Saudi Pro League and English Championship have made contact with Tynecastle officials and are keen on a deal for the 28-year-old Scotland International."