Former Sunderland striker takes charge of Luton Town for crucial League One clash

Former Sunderland striker Mick Harford will take charge of Luton Town for the League One clash on Saturday.

Harford, born in Sunderland, played for the Black Cats in the 1992-93 season.

He is a Luton Town legend, and has been Chief Recruitment Officer at the club for the last three years as they rose up to the upper reaches of League One.

The Hatters were rocked this week by the departure of inspirational manager Nathan Jones, who has joined Stoke City.

Harford had a spell as Luton manager in 2008/09.

He won the Football League Trophy but was unable to overcome a 30-point deficit imposed at the start of the season as Luton were relegated to the conference.

He has also managed Nottingham Forest, Rotherham and QPR.

Sunderland could climb into second if they win the game.

Around 3,000 Luton fans are expected to make the journey to the Stadium of Light.