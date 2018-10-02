Former Sunderland striker reports Chinese club Beijing Enterprises to FIFA over allegations of match-fixing

Have your say

Former Sunderland striker Victor Anichebe has claimed he was told 'not to try' by his coaches when playing for Beijing Enterprises, amid allegations of match-fixing.

Anichebe has reported the Chinese club to FIFA following a dispute with his former employers, which dates back to October last year.

According to the Daily Mail, the 30-year-old, who is now a free agent, sought legal advise after questioning team instructions.

Anichebe claims he was told by team-mates: 'This is China, we do as we're told.'

It has also been reported that Anichebe's lawyer approached Beijing's general manager on the player's behalf but appeals have been ignored on two occasions.

The striker revealed back in August he had been prevented from playing due to the club breaching some ‘major regulations’, but he couldn't go into detail.

Anichebe joined Beijing after leaving Sunderland at the end of the 2016/17 season.

And while the striker never refused to play for the Chinese club, the dispute has prevented him from playing competitively for nearly a year.

Chinese football has a history of match-fixing allegations, and in 2003 Shanghai Shenhua were stripped of their Chinese Super League title.

In 2013, the Chinese FA fined 12 top-flight clubs and banned 58 current and former officials, players and referees for match-fixing and bribery.

Beijing are still yet to deny Anichebe's allegations.