It could be a busy summer for clubs across League One.

A nervous few days lies in wait for Alex Neil and his Sunderland squad as they prepare for their final day visit to Morecambe.

Following Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with title-chasing Rotherham United, the Black Cats currently occupy fifth place in League One and know a win on the Lancashire coast would secure a play-off spot.

Wycombe Wanderers head into their own final day showdown with Burton Albion sat just outside of the top six and they will hope they can force their way into the play-offs by taking advantage of any slip-ups by the Black Cats, Plymouth Argyle or Sheffield Wednesday.

Despite the primary focus being on keeping alive their promotion hopes, Sunderland will have one eye on what could be another busy summer at the Stadium of Light.

They are far from alone in that aspect with several clubs across the third tier making preparations to enhance their squads throughout the close-season.

The Sunderland Echo takes a look across the latest speculation in League One...

1. Championship interest in Oxford United defender Championship club Bristol City are showing a keen interest in Oxford United defender Elliott Moore as Nigel Pearson considers a move for a player he worked with during his time with Belgian club OH Leuven (Bristol World)

2. Pompey boss keen to keep loan stars Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has revealed he would like to keep on-loan duo George Hirst and Mahlon Romeo next season "if at all possible" (Hampshire Live)

3. Wanderers boss wants quality, rather than quantity this summer Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt believes his will be able to be "picky" in the transfer market this summer as he looks to strengthen his squad (Manchester Evening News)

4. Former Rangers winger to stay with Ipswich Town Sone Aluko will remain with Ipswich Town after he made sufficient appearances for the Portman Road club to trigger a one-year extension of his current contract (East Anglian Daily Times)