Former Manchester United, Sunderland and Reading defender John O'Shea has been appointed interim head coach of the Republic of Ireland.

O'Shea won 118 caps for the Republic of Ireland during his playing days and had been an assistant coach under previous manager Stephen Kenny and with the under-21 side.

O'Shea had also been on the staff at Birmingham City under Wayne Rooney before leaving shortly after the appointment of former Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray. Kenny left the role at the Republic of Ireland in November after failing to qualify for Euro 2024.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) have confirmed a permanent appointment will be made in early April.

"I'm delighted to return to the senior men's coaching staff as interim head coach for the two international friendlies," O'Shea said after taking the interim role with the Republic of Ireland.

"It will be an incredible honour to lead the side into the March international window. As everyone will know, I've always had immense pride representing my country, whether that be during my playing career or very recently, as part of the coaching staff for the men's senior team and the Under-21s.

"It’s great that Paddy has agreed to come on board for the two matches and work will begin straight away to prepare for two top-quality fixtures against great opposition in Belgium and Switzerland, in front of our fantastic home support.