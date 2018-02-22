Former Sunderland midfielder set for shock switch to relegation rival

Have your say

Jan Kirchhoff played 60 minutes for Bolton Wanderers U23's on Wednesday night as he moves closer to a shock move.

Kirchhoff watched Phil Parkinson's side beat Sunderland on Tuesday night, leaving the Trotters four points clear of the bottom three and seven points clear of the Black Cats.

Kirchhoff has been without a club for the entirety of the 2017/18 season having seen his final campaign on Wearside blighted by injuries.

The German made nine appearances last season but remained an immensely popular figure due to his stellar performances in a holding midfield role under Sam Allardyce.

He trained with two Premier League clubs last summer but could now make his senior return.

Bolton are also exploring a possible deal for Nigerian Chinedu Obasi.