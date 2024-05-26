Former Sunderland, Fulham, Man City and Blackburn Rovers man bags European role
Former Sunderland and Fulham boss Chris Coleman has just been handed a new job.
Coleman had been out of work since leaving Greek side Atromitos in October last year. The Welshman spent five months at Sunderland during the club's dismal 2017-18 season and went on to manage Chinese club Hebei China Fortune.
The 53-year-old is best known for the job he did in charge of Wales, taking his nation to the semi-finals of Euro 2016. Coleman also managed Fulham and Coventry earlier in his career. However, Coleman has now been appointed head coach of Cypriot side AEL Limassol.
The club finished ninth in the Cypriot First Division last season and parted company with former Cyprus international Alexandros Garpozis as boss last week.
Coleman started his managerial career with Fulham and also had spells at Crystal Palance, Manchester City and Blackburn Rovers as a player. The 53-year-old recently took charge of a Wales side against England in Swansea to support the Bradley Lowery Foundation and another charity, Joseph's Smile,
