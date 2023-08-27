News you can trust since 1873
Former Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson sacked as Hibernian boss after 'disappointing' start

Ex-Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has been sacked by Hibernian.

By James Copley
Published 27th Aug 2023, 13:25 BST- 1 min read

Lee Johnson has been sacked as Hibernian's first team manager after a disappointing start to the 2023-24 campaign.

The former Sunderland head coach took the reins at Easter Road back in May 2022 after being relieved from his duties at the Stadium of Light.

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell said: “The club has taken the tough decision to relieve Lee Johnson of his duties following a disappointing start to the domestic campaign.

“We wish Lee and his coaching staff all the best for the future and thank them for their efforts.”

Hibernian have also stated that David Gray will take charge of the first team as caretaker manager for the "immediate future" and be assisted by Stuart Garden.

The 42-year-old managed Sunderland between December 2020 and January 2022 winning the Papa John's Trophy but failing to win promotion with the Wearsiders. Johnson was replaced by Alex Neil at the Academy of Light.

