Former Sunderland captain reacts as club wins promotion to Saudi Pro League
Former Sunderland captain Max Power has won promotion in the Middle East.
The 30-year-old joined Sunderland at the beginning of the 2018-19 season in League One on an initial loan deal before making the move from Wigan Athletic permanent shortly after.
The midfielder made 137 appearances for the Black Cats in all competitions, scoring 13 goals in the process over three seasons at the Stadium of Light. Power even captained the club for a period and was part of the team that won the Papa John's Trophy under Lee Johnson.
Power left Sunderland in 2021 to rejoin former club Wigan Athletic, where he spent another two seasons before making the move to Saudi Arabia to play for Al-Qadsiah, who have now won promotion to the Saudi Pro League during the 2023-24 season.
In LinkedIn, Power wrote: “Promotion to the Pro League confirmed. Congratulations to all at Al-Qadsiah Saudi Club a huge effort from everyone involved. A great place to work everyday with great people. Yallahhhhhh.”
