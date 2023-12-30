Former Sunderland boss leaves League One strugglers amid nine-game winless run
Former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has been sacked by League One strugglers Fleetwood Town.
Johnson replaced Scott Brown two weeks after his Hibernian departure in September, and initially oversaw an uptick in form. However, Fleetwood have been on a dismal run of form over the winter and are now winless in nine fixtures, with just two draws in that sequence. At one stage, they went six games without scoring a goal and were beaten 2-0 by Bolton Wanderers on Friday. Former Sunderland first team coach Phil Jevons has also left his post.
A club statement said: "Fleetwood Town can confirm Lee Johnson has left the club with immediate effect.
Assistant Manager Darren Way and First Team Coach Phil Jevons will also depart – everyone at the Club would like to place on record our thanks to Lee, Darren, and Phil for their hard work and professionalism during their time at the club. The Club will issue a further update on the first team staff in due course."