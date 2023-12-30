Former Sunderland boss leaves League One strugglers amid nine-game winless run

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has been sacked by League One strugglers Fleetwood Town.

Johnson replaced Scott Brown two weeks after his Hibernian departure in September, and initially oversaw an uptick in form. However, Fleetwood have been on a dismal run of form over the winter and are now winless in nine fixtures, with just two draws in that sequence. At one stage, they went six games without scoring a goal and were beaten 2-0 by Bolton Wanderers on Friday. Former Sunderland first team coach Phil Jevons has also left his post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A club statement said: "Fleetwood Town can confirm Lee Johnson has left the club with immediate effect.